Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 33 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 12:40:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports increased by 54.7 percent year on year to $1.63 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.45 billion, up by 111.7 percent year on year.

In the first six months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 33.0 percent to $9.42 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $6.69 billion, increasing by 46.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


