Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 32.9 percent in Jan-Jun

Monday, 11 July 2022 10:08:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 31.3 percent year on year to $2.14 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.45 billion, remained stable year on year.

In the first six months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 32.9 percent to $12.52 billion, while the value of the country's imports of iron and steel totaled 8.24 billion, increasing by 23.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


