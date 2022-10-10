Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 17.6 percent in January-September

Monday, 10 October 2022 11:07:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 26.3 percent year on year to $1.47 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $733 million, dropping by 44.6 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 17.6 percent to $17.95 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $11.32 billion, increasing by 0.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.