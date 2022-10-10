﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 17.6 percent in January-September

Monday, 10 October 2022 11:07:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 26.3 percent year on year to $1.47 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $733 million, dropping by 44.6 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 17.6 percent to $17.95 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $11.32 billion, increasing by 0.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 5.9 percent in January-August

14 Sep | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 24.3 percent in January-August

07 Sep | Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 7 percent in January-July

09 Aug | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 28.7 percent in January-July

08 Aug | Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 8.5 percent in January-June

18 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 9.9 percent in January-May

21 Jun | Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 9.5 percent in Jan-Apr

23 May | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 39.3 percent in Jan-Apr

09 May | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 26.3 percent in Jan-Feb

21 Mar | Steel News

Taiwan's iron and steel export value down 15.2 percent in January-May

15 Jun | Steel News