 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Taiwan’s...

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 9.1 percent in January-July

Friday, 09 August 2024 13:53:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 7.9 percent year on year to $1.31 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.04 billion, increasing by 17.3 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 9.1 percent to $9.51 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $7.37 billion, up by 5.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 0.3 percent in January-June

24 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 9.2 percent in January-June

09 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 0.8 percent in January-May

25 Jun | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 10.7 percent in January-May

11 Jun | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 0.7 percent in January-April

22 May | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 10 percent in January-April

09 May | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 2.1 percent in January-March

26 Apr | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 8.6 percent in January-March

15 Apr | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 3.2 percent in January-February

26 Mar | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 10.3 percent in January-February

12 Mar | Steel News