Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 9.1 percent in January-July

In July this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 7.9 percent year on year to $1.31 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.04 billion, increasing by 17.3 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 9.1 percent to $9.51 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $7.37 billion, up by 5.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.