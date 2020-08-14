Taiwan's iron and steel export value down 18.3 percent in January

Friday, 14 August 2020 17:39:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, the value of Taiwan's iron and steel exports decreased by 21.5 percent year on year to $1.1 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan's Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country's iron and steel import value totaled $810 million, down by 0.4 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of the current year, the value of Taiwan's iron and steel exports fell by 18.3 percent to $8.18 billion, while the value of the country's imports of iron and steel totaled $5.38 billion, decreasing by 3.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.