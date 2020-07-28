﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC posts lower revenues for January-June

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 11:57:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan's largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in June this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 736,419 metric tons, accounting for 68 percent of domestic sales, while in the January-June period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 5.05 million mt, accounting for 68 percent of domestic sales.

In June, CSC's operating revenues amounted to NTD 23.92 billion ($816.06 million), up by three percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating loss totaled NTD 464.16 million ($15.83 million), compared to a NTD 367.18 million loss recorded in the previous month.

In the January-June period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 150.53 billion ($5.13 billion), decreasing by 21 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating loss totaled NTD 3.42 billion ($116.48 million), compared to a net profit of NTD 10.56 billion recorded in the same period last year.


Tags: CSC  Taiwan  fin. Reports  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Aug

JFE expects net loss of JPY 100 billion for full year
12  Aug

Turkey’s Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii reports net loss for H1
07  Aug

Evraz’s revenues down in H1 amid challenging market conditions
05  Aug

Cost reduction helps Acerinox to post profit for H1
28  Jul

Hyundai Steel reports net loss for Q2