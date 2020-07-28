Taiwan’s CSC posts lower revenues for January-June

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 11:57:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan's largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in June this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 736,419 metric tons, accounting for 68 percent of domestic sales, while in the January-June period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 5.05 million mt, accounting for 68 percent of domestic sales.

In June, CSC's operating revenues amounted to NTD 23.92 billion ($816.06 million), up by three percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating loss totaled NTD 464.16 million ($15.83 million), compared to a NTD 367.18 million loss recorded in the previous month.

In the January-June period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 150.53 billion ($5.13 billion), decreasing by 21 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating loss totaled NTD 3.42 billion ($116.48 million), compared to a net profit of NTD 10.56 billion recorded in the same period last year.