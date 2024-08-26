 |  Login 
Taiwan’s basic metal output up 2.5 percent in July from June

Monday, 26 August 2024 15:26:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s industrial production index in June this year increased by 1.9 percent compared to June and went up by 12.3 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month went down by 3.3 percent compared to the previous month and up by 10.2 percent year on year.

In July, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector decreased by 2.5 percent and output of metal product manufacturing went down by 2.9 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector grew by 0.6 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector moved up by 2.8 percent.

Meanwhile, in July this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was up by 2.6 percent, while output in the automotive industry decreased by 8.2 percent, both year on year.


