Taiwan’s basic metal output down 2.27 percent in November from October

Thursday, 23 December 2021 14:02:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s industrial production index in November this year increased by 1.85 percent compared to October and was up by 12.19 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in November rose by 0.21 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 11.56 percent year on year.

In November this year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 2.27 percent and output of metal product manufacturing decreased by 0.17 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in November output of the basic metal manufacturing sector rose by 8.49 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 6.47 percent.

Meanwhile, in November this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry advanced by 19.16 percent, while output in the automotive industry was down by 1.38 percent, both year on year.


