Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 57.9 percent in January-August

Friday, 24 September 2021 15:04:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in August this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3.07 billion, up by 47.9 percent compared to August 2020 and decreasing by 9.8 percent compared to the previous month. In July, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 5.7 percent increase month on month.

In the January-August period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 57.9 percent year on year to $24.06 billion.


Tags: trading  Southeast Asia  Taiwan


