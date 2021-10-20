Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 56.4 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 20 October 2021 13:56:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in September this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3.24 billion, up by 46.5 percent compared to September 2020 and increasing by 5.3 percent compared to the previous month. In August, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 9.8 percent decrease month on month.

In the January-September period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 56.4 percent year on year to $27.29 billion.