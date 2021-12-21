Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 52 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 21 December 2021 11:25:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in November this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3.22 billion, up by 32.6 percent compared to November 2020 and decreasing by 1.3 percent compared to the previous month. In October, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 0.7 percent increase month on month.

In the January-November period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 52.0 percent year on year to $33.77 billion.