﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 44.5 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 21 May 2021 10:29:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in April this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3.22 billion, up by 86.0 percent compared to April 2020 and increasing by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month. In March, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 33.3 percent increase month on month.

In the January-April period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 44.5 percent year on year to $11.14 billion.


Tags: Taiwan  Southeast Asia  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  May

SEAISI: Scrap demand may exceed supply in ASEAN countries in 2021
17  May

Taiwan-based CSC’s revenues increase slightly in January-April
14  May

Taiwan’s CSC to invest in plate rolling mill enhancement project
10  May

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 20.6 percent in January-April
28  Apr

Taiwan’s basic metal output up 18.36 percent in March from February