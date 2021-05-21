Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 44.5 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 21 May 2021 10:29:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in April this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3.22 billion, up by 86.0 percent compared to April 2020 and increasing by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month. In March, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 33.3 percent increase month on month.

In the January-April period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 44.5 percent year on year to $11.14 billion.