Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 21.2 percent in Jan-Feb

Monday, 22 March 2021 17:00:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in February this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.35 billion, up by 20.8 percent compared to February 2020 and decreasing by three percent compared to the previous month. In January, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded an 8.3 percent decrease month on month.

In the January-February period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 21.2 percent year on year to $4.77 billion.