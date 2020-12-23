Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down four percent in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 15:51:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in November this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.43 billion, up by 25.2 percent compared to November 2019 and increasing by 3.6 percent compared to the previous month. In October, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 6.1 percent increase month on month.

In the January-November period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders fell by four percent year on year to $22.22 billion.