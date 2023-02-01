Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 14.5 percent in 2022

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 11:01:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in December last year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.18 billion, decreasing by 33.9 percent compared to December 2021 and rising by 4.9 percent compared to the previous month. In November last year, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 0.9 percent decrease month on month.

In the full year, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders fell by 14.5 percent year on year to $31.72 billion.