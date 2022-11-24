﻿
Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 10.2 percent in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 24 November 2022 12:07:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in October this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.10 billion, decreasing by 35.6 percent compared to October 2021 and by six percent compared to the previous month. In September, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 6.1 percent decrease month on month.

In the January-October period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders fell by 10.2 percent year on year to $27.45 billion.


