Taiwanese LemTech inaugurates its first plant in Mexico

LemTech, based in Taipei, Taiwan, inaugurated its first plant in the central Mexican state of Querétaro with an investment equivalent to $13 million and commented that it will continue investing in its expansion, the state government reported.

With manufacturing facilities in China, Taiwan, Thailand, Czech Republic, the United States and now Mexico, LemTech is dedicated to precision metal stamping, custom metal hinges, slide rails, mechanical assemblies and stamping tools, among other products.

The formal opening was made by LemTech CEO and founder, Michael Hsu. Querétaro is the fifth largest auto parts economy in Mexico, in the first two months of the year it contributed 7.9 percent of the $20.6 billion value of auto parts produced in the country.