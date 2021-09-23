Taiwan-based CSC posts lower revenues for January-August

Thursday, 23 September 2021 11:38:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in August this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 780,776 metric tons, while in the January-August period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 6.50 million mt.

In August, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 41.71 billion ($1.50 billion), compared to NTD 41.88 billion recorded in July. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 8.49 billion ($305.96 million), compared to a NTD 8.16 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-August period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 296.87 billion ($10.69 billion), increasing by 47.6 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 49.90 billion ($1.79 billion), compared to a NTD 3.94 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.