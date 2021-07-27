﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan-based CSC posts lower revenues for H1

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 11:11:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in June this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 806,998 metric tons, while in the January-June period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 4.92 million mt.

In June, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 38.82 billion ($1.38 billion), compared to NTD 39.72 billion recorded in May. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 7.88 billion ($280.83 million), compared to a NTD 7.36 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-June period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 213.27 billion ($7.59 billion), increasing by 41.7 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 33.25 billion ($1.18 billion), compared to a NTD 3.42 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.


Tags: Southeast Asia  Taiwan  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Jul

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 58 percent in H1
14  Jul

Indonesia’s Dexin Steel begins slab production
12  Jul

South Korea’s new car registrations up 15.2 percent in H1
08  Jul

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 16.5 percent in H1
07  Jul

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 33 percent in January-June