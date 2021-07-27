Taiwan-based CSC posts lower revenues for H1

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 11:11:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in June this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 806,998 metric tons, while in the January-June period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 4.92 million mt.

In June, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 38.82 billion ($1.38 billion), compared to NTD 39.72 billion recorded in May. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 7.88 billion ($280.83 million), compared to a NTD 7.36 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-June period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 213.27 billion ($7.59 billion), increasing by 41.7 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 33.25 billion ($1.18 billion), compared to a NTD 3.42 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.