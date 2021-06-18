﻿
English
Taiwan-based CSC posts increased revenues for January-May

Friday, 18 June 2021 11:04:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in May this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 822,458 metric tons, while in the January-May period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 4.11 million mt.

In May, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 39.72 billion ($1.43 billion), compared to NTD 36.91 billion recorded in April. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 7.36 billion ($265.06 million), compared to a NTD 5.51 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-May period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 174.45 billion ($6.28 billion), increasing by 37.7 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 25.36 billion ($913.17 million), compared to a NTD 2.95 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.


