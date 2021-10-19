Taiwan-based CSC posts higher revenues for January-September

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 12:35:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in September this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 748,647 metric tons, while in the January-September period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 7.25 million mt.

In September, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 41.98 billion ($1.51 billion), compared to NTD 41.71 billion recorded in August. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 8.20 billion ($294.47 million), compared to a NTD 8.49 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-September period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 338.85 billion ($12.17 billion), increasing by 49.1 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 58.10 billion ($2.08 billion), compared to a NTD 3.57 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.