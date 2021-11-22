Taiwan-based CSC posts higher revenues for January-October

Monday, 22 November 2021 11:32:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in October this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 781,997 metric tons, while in the January-October period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 8.03 million mt.

In October, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 43.19 billion ($1.55 billion), compared to NTD 41.98 billion recorded in September. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 7.86 billion ($282.79 million), compared to a NTD 8.19 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-October period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 382.05 billion ($13.74 billion), increasing by 50.2 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 65.96 billion ($2.37 billion), compared to a NTD 2.17 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.