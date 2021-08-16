Taiwan-based CSC posts higher revenues for January-July

Monday, 16 August 2021 12:38:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in July this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 800,114 metric tons, while in the January-July period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 5.72 million mt.

In July, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 41.88 billion ($1.50 billion), compared to NTD 38.82 billion recorded in June. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 8.16 billion ($293.17 million), compared to a NTD 7.88 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-July period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 255.15 billion ($9.16 billion), increasing by 45.6 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 41.41 billion ($1.48 billion), compared to a NTD 3.73 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.