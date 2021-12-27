﻿
Taiwan-based CSC posts higher revenues for Jan-Nov

Monday, 27 December 2021 11:45:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in November this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 799,535 metric tons, while in the January-November period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 8.83 million mt.

In November, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 45.28 billion ($1.56 billion), compared to NTD 43.19 billion recorded in October. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 8.09 billion ($292.23 million), compared to a NTD 7.86 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-November period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 427.33 billion ($15.42 billion), increasing by 50.3 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 74.05 billion ($2.67 billion), compared to a NTD 92.35 million loss recorded in the same period last year.


