Taiwan-based CSC posts higher revenues for 2021

Friday, 28 January 2022 10:35:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in December last year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 726,884 metric tons, while in the full year its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 9.56 million mt.

In December, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 40.99 billion ($1.47 billion), compared to NTD 42.05 billion recorded in November. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 5.7 billion ($204.82 million), compared to a NTD 8.09 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In 2021, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 468.32 billion ($16.82 billion), increasing by 48.7 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 79.75 billion ($2.86 billion), compared to a NTD 2.29 million income recorded in the same period last year.