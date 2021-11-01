﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taigang Stainless Steel’s net profit up 534.98 percent in Jan-Sept

Monday, 01 November 2021 13:47:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Shanxi Province-based Chinese major steelmaker Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd., the listed subsidiary of Taiyuan Iron and Steel Group, has issued its financial report for the first nine months of the current year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 74.65 billion ($11.7 billion), and also a net profit of RMB 6.797 billion ($1.06 billion) in the given period, up 534.98 percent year on year.

In the third quarter alone, the company registered an operating revenue of RMB 27.337 billion ($4.3 billion), and a net profit of RMB 2.062 billion ($0.32 billion), up 329.23 percent year on year.

The company said demand for stainless steel improved in the January-September period this year, pushing up prices and resulted in a better operational performance.


Tags: Far East  China  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22 Oct

CISA: China’s steel prices unlikely to change sharply in Oct amid demand-supply balance
20 Oct

Shagang Group suspends flats rolling operations, cuts longs output
20 Oct

NDRC: Steel prices in China to rise slightly in Oct amid still limited output
20 Oct

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly last week
19 Oct

China’s steel sheet and plate exports in Sept up 54.1% y-o-y, down from Aug