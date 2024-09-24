Switzerland's Hitachi Energy to invest $70 million in Mexico transformer plant

Hitachi Energy, a Swiss manufacturer of high voltage equipment, transformers and services for renewable energy, announced that it will invest $70 million in the border city of Reynosa, in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, the company reported in a statement.

The new transformer factory in Reynosa will meet the need for power distribution transformers widely used in the North American market. The project will generate 350 jobs in the region.

The Reynosa investment, Hitachi Energy said, is part of a project to invest $155 million overall. There will be $60 million in the expansion of the switch factory in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, and another $25 million for the expansion of the transformer factory in South Boston, Virginia.

The company said the investment is due to the fact that the demand for electrical equipment is increasing worldwide and significantly in North America. One of its top priorities is to ensure its production capacity to meet the present and future needs of its customers.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is driving a sustainable energy future for all with a presence in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, it employs 45,000 people in 90 countries.