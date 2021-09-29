﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Sweden-based Ovako’s steel production to be carbon-neutral from Jan 2022

Wednesday, 29 September 2021 11:50:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Sweden-based steelmaker Ovako has announced that it is adopting carbon-neutral steel production from January 1, 2022.

The company has reduced its carbon emissions by 55 percent since 2015 with the use of fossil-free electricity and dedicated investments such as conversions to fossil-free hydrogen for heat treatment. Full implementation of hydrogen-fueled heating will further reduce process emissions by a total of 80 percent from the 2015 baseline.

To support its climate initiatives and new technology investments, Ovako will add a carbon surcharge on its steel from January 2022.


Tags: European Union  steelmaking  Sweden  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28 Sep

EIB grants loan to ArcelorMittal for research and development program 2021-23
23 Sep

ArcelorMittal inaugurates second galvanizing line in Florange plant
17 Sep

Tata Steel to adopt hydrogen route for lJmuiden plant
09 Sep

ArcelorMittal to get government funding to build hydrogen-based DRI plant in Germany
01 Sep

Mercedes-Benz to use fossil-free steel for prototype parts