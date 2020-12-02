Sushim Banerjee: India’s steel usage to hit 180 million mt by FY 2030-31

Wednesday, 02 December 2020 14:38:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Speaking at the 15th SteelOrbis Steel Conference "New Horizons in Steel Markets" being held virtually during December 1-3 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sushim Banerjee, former director general of India’s Institute for Steel Development and Growth (INSDAG), said that India, as the second largest steel producer in the world, registered 4.2 percent GDP growth in the financial year 2019-20, adding that for the third financial quarter of the current financial year, the country is expecting a temporary boost in consumer spending amid the festive months in India.

Mr. Banerjee pointed out that, with 74 kg of per capita steel consumption, which is an indicator of steel industry growth in a country, India is lagging behind China, Japan, the US, South Korea, Russia and even the world average. He went on to say that urbanization is helping the Indian steel industry to pick up. According to the figures he shared, India’s crude steel production during the April-October period this year amounted to 52.8 million mt, while its apparent steel consumption stood at 44.7 million mt in the given period and at 68 million mt in the January-October period.

Regarding steel demand projections, the INSDAG official said that India expects steel consumption of 85 million mt in the financial year 2020-21, which will take GDP to 8.8 percent in the same period, while 180 million mt of steel consumption is predicted for the financial year 2030-31. Banerjee underlined that the positive features for steel demand in India include a young and large population, urbanization, a rising middle class, the improved infrastructure investment climate, financial reforms and improvement in asset quality. He added that construction and infrastructure account for 68 percent of steel consumption.