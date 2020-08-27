Super Steel, LLC acquires Indiana-based specialty tank manufacturer

Thursday, 27 August 2020 20:55:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Super Steel, LLC has acquired the Sabre Division of Manitex International. Established in 1923, Super Steel is a leading contract manufacturer serving the Agricultural, Construction, Industrial, Transportation, and Defense Markets. Mantix-Sabre is a Knox, Indiana based manufacturer of engineered specialty tanks serving the Energy, Environmental, Industrial, and Waste Water marketplace. The transaction is anticipated to bring approximately 50 jobs to Super Steel’s Milwaukee, Wisconsin facility.

Jason Gaare, President of Super Steel, commented, “We are looking forward to leveraging our manufacturing capabilities to include our first foray into branded products of our own, having been a trusted contract manufacturer to so many global original equipment manufacturers (OEM’s). The Sabre product line is very much aligned with our domain expertise and we would anticipate being able to offer an exceptional manufacturing, service, and delivery platform to Sabre’s current and future customers.”