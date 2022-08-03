﻿
Strike Resources receives approval for iron ore exports from Port of Ashburton

Wednesday, 03 August 2022
       

Australia-based mining company Strike Resources has announced that it has received approval from the Western Australia Department of Water and Environmental Regulation for the export of up to 1.8 million mt of iron ore annually (10,000 mt per day) from the Port of Ashburton in Onslow.

The Port of Ashburton is a longer-term export solution for Strike given its far closer proximity to the company’s Paulsens East Iron Ore Mine versus Utah Point in Port Hedland, leading to significantly lower trucking costs from mine to port.

In addition, Strike Resources is aiming to ship approximately 68,000 mt of iron ore from Port Hedland to China in late August this year. The company was planning to ship 55,000 mt of iron ore by the end of July, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


