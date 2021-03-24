Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.8% in mid-Mar

﻿
As of March 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 17.28 million mt, down 0.49 million mt or 2.8 percent compared to March 10.

In particular, as of March 20, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.86 million mt, 1.15 million mt, 3.35 million mt and 9.64 million mt, down 6.1 percent, 5.7 percent, 3.5 percent and 2.0 percent, while inventories of cold rolled coil (CRC) reached 1.28 million mt, up 1.6 percent, respectively, all compared to March 10.


