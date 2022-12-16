﻿
Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.5 percent in early Dec

Friday, 16 December 2022 10:46:41 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On December 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.35 million mt, down 40,000 mt or 0.5 percent compared to November 30, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of December 10, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.48 million mt, 1.18 million mt, 0.97 million mt, 0.77 million mt and 2.95 million mt, down 2.6 percent, remaining stable, remaining stable, down 1.3 percent and up 0.3 percent, respectively, all compared to November 30.


