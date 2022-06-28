﻿
English
Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 3.8% in mid-June

Tuesday, 28 June 2022
       

On June 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 12.85 million mt, up 470,000 mt or 3.8 percent compared to June 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of June 20, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 2.01 million mt, 1.27 million mt, 1.10 million mt, 1.88 million mt and 6.59 million mt, up 6.9 percent, 0.8 percent, 5.8 percent, 2.2 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, all compared to June 10.


Tags: Plate Hrc Wire Rod Crc Rebar Flats Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

