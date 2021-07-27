﻿
Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 2.4% in mid-July

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 13:41:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On July 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 11.94 million mt, up 280,000 mt or 2.4 percent compared to July 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of July 20, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.83 million mt, 1.12 million mt, 1.92 million mt and 5.96 million mt, up 2.8 percent, 1.8 percent, 4.9 percent, and 2.1 percent, while common medium plate remained stable, respectively, compared to July 10.


