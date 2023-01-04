Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 2.2% in late Dec

Wednesday, 04 January 2023 11:26:26 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On December 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.52 million mt, up 160,000 mt or 2.2 percent compared to December 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of December 31, domestic inventories of cold rolled coil (CRC) and common medium plate amounted to 1.13 million mt and 0.94 million mt, down 2.6 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, while domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), wire rod and rebar totaled 1.57 million mt, 0.8 million mt and 3.08 million mt, up 4.0 percent, 8.1 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, all compared to December 20.