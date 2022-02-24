﻿
English
Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 14.8% in mid-Feb

Thursday, 24 February 2022 11:36:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On February 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 14.19 million mt, up 1.83 million mt or 14.8 percent compared to February 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of February 20, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 2.19 million mt, 1.29 million mt, 1.22 million mt, 2.47 million mt and 7.02 million mt, up 12.3 percent, 3.2 percent, 2.5 percent, 18.8 percent and 19.2 percent, respectively, compared to February 10.


Tags: crc  longs  Far East  hrc  plate  wire rod  China  rebar  flats  steelmaking  |  similar articles »

