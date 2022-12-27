﻿
English
Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 0.1 percent in mid-Dec

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 09:53:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On December 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.36 million mt, up 10,000 mt or 0.1 percent compared to December 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of December 20, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC) and rebar amounted to 1.51 million mt and 3.0 million mt, up 2.0 percent and 1.7 percent, while of cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate and wire rod totaled 1.16 million mt, 0.95 million mt and 0.74 million mt, down 1.7 percent, 2.1 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, all compared to December 10.


