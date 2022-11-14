﻿
English
Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 6.6% in early Nov

Monday, 14 November 2022 11:11:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On November 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.81 million mt, down 550,000 mt or 6.6 percent compared to October 31, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of November 10, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.7 million mt, 1.21 million mt, 0.87 million mt and 3.04 million mt, down 7.6 percent, 1.6 percent, 10.3 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively, while inventories of common medium plate totaled 0.99 million mt, remaining stable, all compared to October 31.


