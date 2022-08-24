Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.3% in mid-August

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 12:33:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On August 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.74 million mt, down 540,000 mt or 5.3 percent compared to August 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of August 10, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.92 million mt, 1.36 million mt and 4.20 million mt, down 4.0 percent, 6.2 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively, all compared to August 10, though of cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate totaled 1.27 million mt and 0.99 million mt, remaining stable and up 1.0 percent, also compared to August 10.