﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.3% in mid-August

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 12:33:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On August 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.74 million mt, down 540,000 mt or 5.3 percent compared to August 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of August 10, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.92 million mt, 1.36 million mt and 4.20 million mt, down 4.0 percent, 6.2 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively, all compared to August 10, though of cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate totaled 1.27 million mt and 0.99 million mt, remaining stable and up 1.0 percent, also compared to August 10.


Tags: Wire Rod Rebar Crc Plate Hrc Longs Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 7.3% in late July

04 Aug | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.8% in mid-July

26 Jul | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 3.8% in mid-June

28 Jun | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.1% in late May

06 Jun | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.0% in mid-May

24 May | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.2% in mid-March

25 Mar | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 14.8% in mid-Feb

24 Feb | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 28.3% in early Feb

15 Feb | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 10.2% in mid-Jan

24 Jan | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1% in late Dec

07 Jan | Steel News