Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.2% in mid-December

Friday, 24 December 2021 11:48:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On December 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 7.84 million mt, down 430,000 mt or 5.2 percent compared to December 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of December 20, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.58 million mt, 1.05 million mt, 0.89 million mt, 1.26 million mt and 3.06 million mt, down 1.9 percent, 2.8 percent, 2.2 percent, 8.7 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively, compared to December 10.


