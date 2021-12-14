Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.4% in early Dec

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 13:49:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On December 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 8.27 million mt, down 380,000 mt or 4.4 percent compared to November 30, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of December 10, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC) amounted to 1.61 million mt, up 2.5 percent, while domestic inventories of cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.08 million mt, 0.91 million mt, 1.38 million mt and 3.29 million mt, down 2.7 percent, 4.2 percent, 11.0 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, compared to November 30.