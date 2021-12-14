﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.4% in early Dec

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 13:49:46 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On December 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 8.27 million mt, down 380,000 mt or 4.4 percent compared to November 30, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of December 10, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC) amounted to 1.61 million mt, up 2.5 percent, while domestic inventories of cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.08 million mt, 0.91 million mt, 1.38 million mt and 3.29 million mt, down 2.7 percent, 4.2 percent, 11.0 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, compared to November 30.


Tags: longs  flats  crc  steelmaking  hrc  Far East  wire rod  rebar  China  plate  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14 Dec

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.1 percent in early Dec
06 Dec

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.8 percent in late Nov
26 Nov

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.9% in mid-Nov
24 Nov

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 5.9 percent in mid-Nov
16 Nov

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 8.3 percent in early November