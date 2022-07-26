Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.8% in mid-July

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 10:36:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On July 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 11.57 million mt, down 460,000 mt or 3.8 percent compared to July 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of July 20, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC) amounted to 2.14 million mt, up 3.9 percent, while of common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.03 million mt, 1.64 million mt and 5.47 million mt, down 1.9 percent, 6.3 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively, though of cold rolled coil (CRC) reached 1.3 million mt, remaining stable, all compared to July 10.