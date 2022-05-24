Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.0% in mid-May

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 10:07:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On May 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 12.08 million mt, down 0.37 million mt or 3.0 percent compared to May 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of March 20, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.75 million mt, 1.25 million mt, 1.87 million mt and 6.19 million mt, down 0.6 percent, remaining stable, down 5.6 percent and down 4.2 percent, respectively, though of inventories of common medium plate amounted to 1.01 million mt, up 2.0 percent, all compared to May 10.