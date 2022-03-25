Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.2% in mid-March

Friday, 25 March 2022 10:49:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On March 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 14.53 million mt, down 0.32 million mt or 2.2 percent compared to March 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of March 20, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.95 million mt, 1.25 million mt, 1.09 million mt, 2.47 million mt and 7.45 million mt, down 4.9 percent, 0.8 percent, 3.5 percent, 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, compared to March 10.