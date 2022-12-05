Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1.6% in late Nov

Monday, 05 December 2022 12:23:09 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On November 30 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.39 million mt, down 120,000 mt or 1.6 percent compared to November 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of November 30, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.52 million mt, 1.18 million mt, 0.97 million mt, 0.78 million mt and 2.94 million mt, down 3.8 percent, down 1.7 percent, remaining stable, down 3.7 percent and decreasing by 0.3 percent, respectively, all compared to November 20.

$1 = RMB 7.0384