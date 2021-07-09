﻿
English
Steinmetz fighting Vale in an UK court over failed Simandou JV in Africa

Friday, 09 July 2021 09:43:09 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Beny Steinmetz, a former partner with Vale in a failed iron ore joint-venture (JV) in Africa, is suing Vale in an UK court in London, according to a media report by Veja.

Steinmetz reportedly hired law firm WilmerHale, which told Vale to preserve all documents about the Simandou project. Vale and BSGR, a company Steinmetz owns, set the JV venture, but the Guinean government annulled the iron ore concession in 2014, following corruption charges against BSGR.

Steinmetz is now accusing Vale of destroying evidence and presenting fake testimony at this same UK court, which ruled Steinmetz should pay about $2 billion.

Steinmetz has also been convicted in a court in Switzerland.

Steinmetz says his lawsuit is a new one, which should also present new evidence against Vale.


Tags: Brazil  South America  |  similar articles »


