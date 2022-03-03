﻿
English
SteelOrbis temporarily discontinues ex-CIS raw material and steel product prices

Thursday, 03 March 2022 15:03:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

SteelObis has taken the decision to temporarily suspend all of its daily and weekly price series for ex-CIS products, including scrap, pig iron, semis, and long and flat steel. The reason is the halting of exports from the CIS due to the ongoing war and its impact on the infrastructure of Ukraine, and also given the impact on Russia’s economy, with difficulties facing payments and the basic ability to ship abroad amid imposed and anticipated international sanctions.

The price series may be renewed once trade flows are resumed.


