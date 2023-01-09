﻿
English
Steel trade flow from Mexico falls 8.0 percent in November

Monday, 09 January 2023
       

The commercial flow of the Mexican steel industry with the world decreased 8.0 percent, year-over-year, in November to $3.70 billion. However, in the accumulated 11 months the trade flow increased 22.8 percent and set a new historical record for the same period with $44.48 billion, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data published Monday by the national statistics office Inegi.

In November, exports totaled $1.14 billion, up 17.3 percent year-over-year. It is the third annualized drop, after 19 consecutive months of growth. In the accumulated up to month 11, they totaled $14.38 billion, a higher figure of 28.7 percent.

Steel industry imports decreased 3.1 percent in November, year-over-year, to $2.56 billion. In the period January-November 2022 they totaled $30.09 billion, 20.2 percent more than in the same period of 2021.

In exports, as in imports, the accumulated figures represent historical records. The steel trade flow also reached its highest contribution in history with 4.8 percent of the total trade flow of Mexico with the world that totaled $929.6 billion.


