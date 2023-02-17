Steel production in Mexico should grow 7.1 percent in 2023

Friday, 17 February 2023 21:30:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Steel production in Mexico could reach 19.5 million metric tons (mt) this year, which would represent an increase of 7.1 percent, according to forecasts by the Association for Iron & Steel Technology, Mexico chapter (AIST Mexico), the newspaper El Economista published today.

The forecast was made by AIST México VP Jaime Lujan, who is also director of flat steel sales at ArcelorMittal Mexico.

The percentage increase was obtained by SteelOrbis with statistics from the National Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero).